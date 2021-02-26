The ‘Cutest’ Dog Breeds Based On ‘Golden Ratio’ Beauty Measuring Theory!

The ancient Greek mathematical equation has long been used to rate the beauty of humans.

Analysts at the pet insurance comparison website moneybeach.co.uk have used the formula to rank the cuteness of 100 dog breeds.

They looked at face-on photos of each canine and calculated their level of attractiveness based on the distance of its eyes, ears, nostrils, and tongue.

With those measurements, the analysts were able to come up with a percentage that showed how much or how little each dog adhered to the golden ratio.

Only 10 dog breeds received a percentage that was higher than 62.5%.

The Cutest Dog Breeds Are:

Dalmatian- adherence to the golden ratio: 67.03% Irish Water Spaniel- 66.26% Wire Fox Terrier-65.53% Labrador Retriever- 64.67% Basset Hound- 64.43% Samoyed-64.33% Jack Russell Terrier-63.86% Rottweiler-63.65% St. Bernard-62.94% Golden Retriever- 62.52%

The other 10 dogs to make moneybeack.co.uk’s list were the Newfoundland, Pug, Schnauzer, Leonberger, Cavapoo, Springador, Siberian Husky, Bernese Mountain Dog, Old English Bulldog, and Bloodhound.

Here’s the full list