The Day Free Trade Died: A Canadian Parody of "American Pie"
Tariffs, bourbon, California wine, and a friendship gone sideways: Dale set it all to music.
With new U.S. tariffs hitting a wide range of Canadian goods, trade talks stalled, and politicians on both sides trading barbs, there was too much material to pass up. So Dale wrote a song about it.
The timing isn't subtle. On August 24, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the U.S. needs to feel the pain of the tariff war and called on Canadians to buy Canadian.
RELATED: Doug Ford calls Trump a "loser" when talking about the tariff war ...
Prime Minister Mark Carney has said Canada will return to the table once the U.S. brings "the right attitude". Canada suspended the last round of talks after accusing the U.S. of introducing last-minute demands it wouldn't accept.
RELATED: Mark Carney says Canada will return to the negotiating table when America has "the right attitude" ...
Then there's the tariff list itself: a 50 per cent hit on everything from alcohol and hockey equipment to candles, toys, yarn, vacuum cleaners, vinyl flooring, and motorcycles. Somebody had to write a song about it.
RELATED: See the full list of Canadian products facing 50 per cent U.S. tariffs ...
Introducing "The Day Free Trade Died"
Dale took the biggest headlines from the trade dispute and folded them into a tongue-in-cheek retelling of what happens when a decades-long friendship suddenly gets complicated: cross-border trips that don't feel worth it anymore, grocery bills creeping up, and a tariff list strange enough to be its own punchline.
The lyrics
The Day Free Trade Died
Not so long ago I can still remember
How the trip south made me smile
And I knew that I had the chance
Because of our country's romance
That we could stop and party for a while
But weekend events made us shiver
With new tariffs promised and delivered
So now we've got a trade war
Thanks to the goofy guy who lives next door
I can't remember if I cried
When I heard they'd failed even though we'd tried
But here we are, our trust's been fried
It's like our friendship died
So bye-bye California wine
There'll be no Kentucky Bourbon
And no Tennessee rye
And all we are is just left asking why
Feeling like our long-term friendship has died
Even though as Canadians we tried
But now things are costing more
From beef to veggies at the store
And just try and fill your tank
Has travel south come off your list?
All the places we went, they'll be missed
And the friends that we have there wonder where'd we go
Well the tariff list is pretty weird
From vacuum cleaners to hockey gear
Toys, candles, vinyl floors
Yarn, motorcycles and more
So we'll buy Canadian, thanks to Don
And to help the cause, skip Amazon
While we just hope this won't last long
The day free trade has died
We were singing...
So bye-bye California wine
There'll be no Kentucky Bourbon
And no Tennessee rye
And all we are is just left asking why
Feeling like our long-term friendship has died
Even though as Canadians we tried
The song won't fix anything, obviously. But while everyone waits to see what happens next, it's nice to have something to laugh about.
"The Day Free Trade Died" was written by Dale and is a parody created for entertainment purposes only.
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