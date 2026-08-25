Tariffs, bourbon, California wine, and a friendship gone sideways: Dale set it all to music.

With new U.S. tariffs hitting a wide range of Canadian goods, trade talks stalled, and politicians on both sides trading barbs, there was too much material to pass up. So Dale wrote a song about it.

The timing isn't subtle. On August 24, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the U.S. needs to feel the pain of the tariff war and called on Canadians to buy Canadian.

RELATED: Doug Ford calls Trump a "loser" when talking about the tariff war ...

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said Canada will return to the table once the U.S. brings "the right attitude". Canada suspended the last round of talks after accusing the U.S. of introducing last-minute demands it wouldn't accept.

RELATED: Mark Carney says Canada will return to the negotiating table when America has "the right attitude" ...

Then there's the tariff list itself: a 50 per cent hit on everything from alcohol and hockey equipment to candles, toys, yarn, vacuum cleaners, vinyl flooring, and motorcycles. Somebody had to write a song about it.

RELATED: See the full list of Canadian products facing 50 per cent U.S. tariffs ...

Introducing "The Day Free Trade Died"

Dale took the biggest headlines from the trade dispute and folded them into a tongue-in-cheek retelling of what happens when a decades-long friendship suddenly gets complicated: cross-border trips that don't feel worth it anymore, grocery bills creeping up, and a tariff list strange enough to be its own punchline.

The lyrics

The Day Free Trade Died

Not so long ago I can still remember

How the trip south made me smile

And I knew that I had the chance

Because of our country's romance

That we could stop and party for a while

But weekend events made us shiver

With new tariffs promised and delivered

So now we've got a trade war

Thanks to the goofy guy who lives next door

I can't remember if I cried

When I heard they'd failed even though we'd tried

But here we are, our trust's been fried

It's like our friendship died

So bye-bye California wine

There'll be no Kentucky Bourbon

And no Tennessee rye

And all we are is just left asking why

Feeling like our long-term friendship has died

Even though as Canadians we tried

But now things are costing more

From beef to veggies at the store

And just try and fill your tank

Has travel south come off your list?

All the places we went, they'll be missed

And the friends that we have there wonder where'd we go

Well the tariff list is pretty weird

From vacuum cleaners to hockey gear

Toys, candles, vinyl floors

Yarn, motorcycles and more

So we'll buy Canadian, thanks to Don

And to help the cause, skip Amazon

While we just hope this won't last long

The day free trade has died

We were singing...

So bye-bye California wine

There'll be no Kentucky Bourbon

And no Tennessee rye

And all we are is just left asking why

Feeling like our long-term friendship has died

Even though as Canadians we tried

The song won't fix anything, obviously. But while everyone waits to see what happens next, it's nice to have something to laugh about.

"The Day Free Trade Died" was written by Dale and is a parody created for entertainment purposes only.