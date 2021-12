Every year Canada Post makes sure our letters get to the North Pole so that Santa has time to read them and write back.

This year the deadline is December 10th!

It’s free to mail your letter to Santa. All you need to do is write Santa, put it in an envelope, address it to Jolly ol’ St. Nick and include your return address so he can write you back!

Here’s the address.

Santa Claus

North Pole

HOHOHO

Canada