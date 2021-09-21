THE FILTHIEST SPOT IN YOUR BATHROOM!

A new study has revealed the filthiest part of your bathroom, and it’s NOT the toilet, or even the sink, or the disgusting pile of clothes that your teen can’t be bothered to toss in a laundry basket.

It’s the TOWEL RACK. (???)

The problem is two-fold: One, researchers say that towel racks are rarely cleaned when people scrub their bathroom. But they should be because damp towels are an ideal breeding ground for harmful microorganisms and bacteria.

And two, towel racks and bathroom radiators attract dust, grime, mold, and mildew, which isn’t just unclean, it can lead to irritated skin and even illnesses. Scientists say you should clean your towel racks three times a month.

As part of the study, the researchers swabbed every spot in multiple bathrooms, and 60% of towel rails were in the “really dirty” category. For comparison, just 10% of toilets were found to be “really dirty” and 20% actually tested “clean.”

The second dirtiest spot was the sink plugholes. 50% classified as “really dirty.”