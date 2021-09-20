Listen Live

THE FIRST ADULT PURCHASE WE GET EXCITED ABOUT HAPPENS AT 22

When did you feel like an adult?

By Kool Mornings

A new poll on “adulting” asked people how old they were the first time they got excited about a LAME adult purchase, like buying a vacuum cleaner.

 

 

The average answer was 22 years old.  (That makes sense because it’s right around the time when a lot of people get their first place.)

 

 

The average person doesn’t start feeling like an adult until 25 though.

 

 

 

Here are a few more random stats from the poll.

 

 

1.  The top signs you’re a true adult include:  Saving money, doing taxes, sticking to a budget, buying life insurance, and making regular doctor’s appointments.

 

2.  39% of us feel like our friends are significantly better at adulting than we are.

 

3.  51% of adults go to older people with questions about things like taxes, mortgages, and life insurance.

 

4.  43% of parents say that having kids has made them more careful drivers.  And just under a third said they’re more likely to read nutrition labels now.

