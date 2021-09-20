THE FIRST ADULT PURCHASE WE GET EXCITED ABOUT HAPPENS AT 22

A new poll on “adulting” asked people how old they were the first time they got excited about a LAME adult purchase, like buying a vacuum cleaner.

The average answer was 22 years old. (That makes sense because it’s right around the time when a lot of people get their first place.)

The average person doesn’t start feeling like an adult until 25 though.

Here are a few more random stats from the poll.

1. The top signs you’re a true adult include: Saving money, doing taxes, sticking to a budget, buying life insurance, and making regular doctor’s appointments.

2. 39% of us feel like our friends are significantly better at adulting than we are.

3. 51% of adults go to older people with questions about things like taxes, mortgages, and life insurance.

4. 43% of parents say that having kids has made them more careful drivers. And just under a third said they’re more likely to read nutrition labels now.