The Food Network Is Launching A New Show ‘Chopped 420’

The food network has high hopes that this show will be a hit! It’s a new twist on its cooking competition, Chopped which will have contestants cook with weed.

The show is said to feature four chefs competing for the top prize of $10,000.

The chefs will be using a basket of ingredients to create a full course meal comprised of an appetizer, main course, and dessert all incorporating cannabis.

Comedian Ron Funches will host alongside chef judges including Esther Choi, Luke Reyes, and Sam Talbot, along with cannabis activist Laganja Estranja and comic Tacarra Williams, according to Deadline.

“Chopped 420,” named for the “high” holiday, will begin streaming April 20 on discovery+.