THE FOUR REGRETS PEOPLE HAVE BEFORE THEY DIE, ACCORDING TO A HOSPICE NURSE

It’s a job that takes a very special individual to carry out. Julie, from the US, revealed that in her experience, many people have the same regrets about life when their time on this earth is coming to an end.

The hospice nurse used TikTok to help educate people on death and let us know the common regrets her patients have had.

Julie posted the video in the hopes that people watching would take away her advice so they would not have the same regrets when looking back on their lives.

Julie explained there were top five regrets people often confessed to when dying. She said: “Most people at the end of their lives have regrets about not appreciating their health. “Not appreciating being alive, the little things. “Working their life away. “And not spending more time with family.”

Photo Credit: A hospice nurse on TikTok shared the most common regrets from people who are dying. TikTok