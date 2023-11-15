The Friends Are Paying Tribute to Matthew Perry
The loss is massive and still very painful...
It is arguably the greatest bromance in TV sitcom history. Chandler and Joey were like Bert and Ernie!
Matt LeBlanc is paying tribute to his friend in real life and co-star Matthew Perry, saying he’s finally free” after battling years of addiction.
“Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life,” LeBlanc wrote in an Instagram post that included a carousel of images that showed them on the set of Friends throughout its 10-year run. “It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”
LeBlanc concluded his post with a joke: “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”
And Chandler’s TV wife Monica shared her favourite moment with the world…
“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” she wrote alongside a clip from the hit NBC comedy that ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.
“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share,” she added. “For now here’s one of my favourites.”
The remaining cast members have not yet made a public statement.