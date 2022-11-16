The Grammy Nominations Were Announced: including Beyonce, Harry Styles And Adele

Beyonce leads the nominations this year with nine, eight of which are for her album Renaissance. Beyonce is now tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most nominations by any one artist.

Kendrick Lamar scored eight nominations, while Adele was also honoured with seven nominations.

The last time Adele and Beyonce went head to head was back in 2017 when Adele’s 25 beat out Beyonce’s Lemonade for album of the year!

There are new categories this year also including songwriter of the year and best song for social change.

Despite the Grammy’s attempt to be more in tune with the times, Drake and The Weeknd will not attend this year and refused their albums for consideration.

In 2020, The Weeknd angrily slammed the Grammys, calling them “corrupt” after he received zero nominations despite having 2020’s biggest single, Blinding Lights. That same year, Drake claimed the “disconnect” between the Grammy Awards and popular music was making the accolade insignificant.

The nominations were announced Tuesday morning by John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly and Smokey Robinson.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.

