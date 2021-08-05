Listen Live

The Grammy’s Hire A Diversity Team

It's time for a change!

By Dirt/Divas

The Grammy Awards announced yesterday that they are hiring a diverse team of people who will work on and off stage to reduce the highest honours in the music industry, reports the Toronto Sun.

 

 

An “inclusion rider” will be added to its contract with producers for the upcoming show in January 2022 to ensure that diversity levels are boosted.

 

 

The new “inclusion rider” will ensure that producers of the show will make their best efforts to recruit, audition, interview and hire on-stage and off-stage people who have been historically and systematically excluded from the industry.”

 

 

This effort is in hopes to elevate Black voices at all levels of the music business.

Related posts

Offspring Drummer Booted From The Band After Refusing To Get A Vaccine

Rihanna Is Now The Richest Female Musician In The World

Punky Brewster’s Kids Test Positive For COVID