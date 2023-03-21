Listen Live

The Happiest Countries In The World

Finland is the happiest country in the world for the Sixth Year Running!

By Kool Travel

From their love of a good sauna to their inner ‘sisu’ (a word akin to ‘having fire in your belly’), the Finns continue to live their best lives.

Once again, Finland has been ranked as the world’s happiest country, according to the annual World Happiness Report.

It’s the sixth year that they’ve won the coveted prize, scoring highly on the factors the report uses to measure happiness: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and low corruption.

Its Nordic neighbours also placed well, with Denmark, Iceland, Sweden and Norway all placing in the top 10.

Israel moved up five places from last year’s ranking, coming in fourth.

Canadians Aren’t As Happy As They Were A Decade Ago!

WORLD’S HAPPIEST COUNTRIES 2023

  1. Finland
  2. Denmark
  3. Iceland
  4. Israel
  5. Netherlands
  6. Sweden
  7. Norway
  8. Switzerland
  9. Luxembourg
  10. New Zealand
  11. Austria
  12. Australia
  13. Canada
  14. Ireland
  15. United States
  16. Germany
  17. Belgium
  18. Czech Republic
  19. United Kingdom
  20. Lithuania

