The Happiest Countries In The World

From their love of a good sauna to their inner ‘sisu’ (a word akin to ‘having fire in your belly’), the Finns continue to live their best lives.

Once again, Finland has been ranked as the world’s happiest country, according to the annual World Happiness Report.

It’s the sixth year that they’ve won the coveted prize, scoring highly on the factors the report uses to measure happiness: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and low corruption.

Its Nordic neighbours also placed well, with Denmark, Iceland, Sweden and Norway all placing in the top 10.

Israel moved up five places from last year’s ranking, coming in fourth.

WORLD’S HAPPIEST COUNTRIES 2023