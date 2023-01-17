The Happiest Songs Ever Released, According to New Research!
Music makes us happy! That's a fact!
Queen’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’, ‘Stayin’ Alive’ by the Bee Gees and Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ are among the happiest songs ever released.
A poll of 1,300 adults aged 30-55 has revealed the top tunes most likely to put you in a good mood.
The study, which was carried out by Greatest Hits Radio, showed the happiest songs were released in the late 70s, with Abba, Elton John and CHIC all making the top 20.
It emerged 58 percent of adults said songs that make them happiest are ones released during their youth.
And more than one song from the hit 1978 film Grease features in the list, with ‘You’re the one that I Want’ and ‘Summer Nights’ among people’s favourite feel-good songs.
The survey also revealed that since the lockdown, people have been listening to a lot more radio!
TOP HAPPIEST SONGS!
Mr. Blue Sky-ELO
Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen
Stayin’ Alive -Bee Gees
Dancing Queen – Abba
Livin’ On a Prayer – Bon Jovi
Come on Eileen – Dexy’s Midnight Runners
You Can Call Me Al – Paul Simon
Walking on Sunshine – Katrina and the Waves
Just Can’t Get Enough – Depeche Mode
Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun- Cyndi Lauper
Livin La Vida Loca – Ricky Martin
You’re The One That I Want – John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John
Good Times – Chic
Crocodile Rock – Elton John
Flashdance What a Feeling – Irene Cara
December 1963 (Oh What a Night) – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
That’s The Way I Like It – KC and the Sunshine Band
Celebration – Kool and the Gang
1999 – Prince
Finally – Ce Ce Peniston
I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) – Whitney Houston
Summer Nights – John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John
Jump (For My Love) – Pointer Sisters
Footloose – Kenny Loggins
Dancing in the Street – Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
Don’t Stop – Fleetwood Mac
Let’s Groove – Earth Wind & Fire
Into the Groove – Madonna
I’m Too Sexy – Right Said Fred
Walk Like An Egyptian – Bangles
You Should Be Dancing – Bee Gees
Always On My Mind – Pet Shop Boys
Hot Stuff – Donna Summer
Brown Eyed Girl – Van Morrison
Dancing on the Ceiling – Lionel Richie
Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – Diana Ross
Sweet Child O’ Mine – Guns n’ Roses
Move on Up – Curtis Mayfield
Take on Me – A-ha
Le Freak – Chic
I’m Gonna Be (500 miles) – Proclaimers
We Are Family – Sister Sledge
I’ll Be There for You – Rembrandts
Ain’t Nobody – Rufus & Chaka Khan
You Sexy Thing – Hot Chocolate