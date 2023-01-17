The Happiest Songs Ever Released, According to New Research!

Queen’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’, ‘Stayin’ Alive’ by the Bee Gees and Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ are among the happiest songs ever released.

A poll of 1,300 adults aged 30-55 has revealed the top tunes most likely to put you in a good mood.

The study, which was carried out by Greatest Hits Radio, showed the happiest songs were released in the late 70s, with Abba, Elton John and CHIC all making the top 20.

It emerged 58 percent of adults said songs that make them happiest are ones released during their youth.

And more than one song from the hit 1978 film Grease features in the list, with ‘You’re the one that I Want’ and ‘Summer Nights’ among people’s favourite feel-good songs.

The survey also revealed that since the lockdown, people have been listening to a lot more radio!

TOP HAPPIEST SONGS!



Mr. Blue Sky-ELO

Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen

Stayin’ Alive -Bee Gees

Dancing Queen – Abba

Livin’ On a Prayer – Bon Jovi

Come on Eileen – Dexy’s Midnight Runners

You Can Call Me Al – Paul Simon

Walking on Sunshine – Katrina and the Waves

Just Can’t Get Enough – Depeche Mode

Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun- Cyndi Lauper

Livin La Vida Loca – Ricky Martin

You’re The One That I Want – John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John

Good Times – Chic

Crocodile Rock – Elton John

Flashdance What a Feeling – Irene Cara

December 1963 (Oh What a Night) – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

That’s The Way I Like It – KC and the Sunshine Band

Celebration – Kool and the Gang

1999 – Prince

Finally – Ce Ce Peniston

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) – Whitney Houston

Summer Nights – John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John

Jump (For My Love) – Pointer Sisters

Footloose – Kenny Loggins

Dancing in the Street – Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

Don’t Stop – Fleetwood Mac

Let’s Groove – Earth Wind & Fire

Into the Groove – Madonna

I’m Too Sexy – Right Said Fred

Walk Like An Egyptian – Bangles

You Should Be Dancing – Bee Gees

Always On My Mind – Pet Shop Boys

Hot Stuff – Donna Summer

Brown Eyed Girl – Van Morrison

Dancing on the Ceiling – Lionel Richie

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – Diana Ross

Sweet Child O’ Mine – Guns n’ Roses

Move on Up – Curtis Mayfield

Take on Me – A-ha

Le Freak – Chic

I’m Gonna Be (500 miles) – Proclaimers

We Are Family – Sister Sledge

I’ll Be There for You – Rembrandts

Ain’t Nobody – Rufus & Chaka Khan

You Sexy Thing – Hot Chocolate