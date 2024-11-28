The Healthiest Cheeses to Elevate Your Holiday Meals

When it comes to cheese, not all wheels are created equal. Some cheeses pack a serious nutritional punch, offering protein, vitamins, and gut-friendly bacteria, while still delivering that creamy, savoury goodness we all crave.

The holidays are the perfect time to savour your favourite cheeses while reaping their health benefits.

Why Choose the Right Cheese?

Aged cheeses, in particular, can do more than upgrade your charcuterie board—they can boost digestion and even strengthen your immune system.

Research backs this up: a 2020 study spanning 145,000 people across 21 countries found consuming two servings of dairy daily reduced the risk of diabetes and hypertension by up to 24%. Yes, cheese might be the MVP of your holiday feast!

Plus, cheese lovers may be onto something. Studies suggest that eating cheese could lead to a longer, richer life—talk about a grate reason to indulge.

Let’s dive into five of the healthiest cheeses you’ll want to serve this season.

Cottage Cheese

Once a diet-culture darling, cottage cheese is having a major comeback, thanks to TikTok and Gen Z foodies. This fresh, mild cheese is versatile, low in calories, and packed with protein. It’s also a great base for dips or a nutritious topping for roasted veggies or crackers.

Cheddar

Cheddar, especially aged varieties, is a holiday staple for a reason. It’s low in lactose, making it easier to digest, and loaded with calcium, B12, selenium, zinc, vitamin A, and amino acids like leucine, which supports muscle repair. Whether you’re serving it on a platter or shredding it over a casserole, cheddar is a crowd-pleaser that’s as good for your taste buds as it is for your body.

Parmesan

Known officially as Parmigiano Reggiano, parmesan is the culinary MVP of Italian cuisine. Its sharp, nutty flavour makes it perfect for sprinkling over roasted Brussels sprouts or mashed potatoes. It’s also high in protein, calcium, and essential minerals like selenium and B12. This hard cheese is proof that eating healthy can taste decadent.

Goat Cheese

Also called chèvre, goat cheese is creamy, tangy, and surprisingly good for you. It’s high in protein, contains no carbs, and is keto-friendly. Bonus: goat milk’s unique oligosaccharides support gut health, helping to fend off illness and inflammation. Whether you spread it on crackers or crumble it over a salad, goat cheese is a winner for health-conscious eaters.

Feta

Made from sheep’s milk, feta is tangy, crumbly, and lower in calories than most cheeses. While it’s higher in sodium, a single serving offers half your daily recommended dose of phosphorus, a mineral essential for healthy bones and teeth. Use feta to add a savoury punch to salads, roasted veggies, or grain bowls.

Say Cheese to Better Health

This holiday season, don’t just grab any old block of cheese—opt for varieties that bring both flavour and health benefits to the table.

From creamy goat cheese to versatile cheddar, these selections prove that indulging can still be good for you. Un-brie-lievable, right?

Your holiday spread just got a whole lot healthier—and tastier. 🧀