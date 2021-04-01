Listen Live

The Hobbies We’ve ‘Mastered’ Thanks To The Pandemic

What hobby have you MASTERED thanks to the pandemic?

By Life Hacks

According to a recent article on Yahoo.com, 60% of people say they’ve improved their skills on their hobby thanks to all the time they spent on it during the past year . . . and 56% of people believe they’ll MASTER it by the time life gets back to normal.

 

The five most common hobbies people have gotten a lot better at are . . .

 

1.  Active things like golf, running, and yoga.

 

2.  Cooking and baking.

 

3.  Drawing or painting.

 

4.  Sewing or knitting.

 

5.  Playing an instrument.

 

 

