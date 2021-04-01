The Hobbies We’ve ‘Mastered’ Thanks To The Pandemic

According to a recent article on Yahoo.com, 60% of people say they’ve improved their skills on their hobby thanks to all the time they spent on it during the past year . . . and 56% of people believe they’ll MASTER it by the time life gets back to normal.

The five most common hobbies people have gotten a lot better at are . . .

1. Active things like golf, running, and yoga.

2. Cooking and baking.

3. Drawing or painting.

4. Sewing or knitting.

5. Playing an instrument.