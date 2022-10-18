The Hottest Halloween Costume This Year!

Thanks to TikTok, a sex fairy costume is trending, but some are saying “that’s not a costume, that’s underwear”

To pull off this costume, you just need to purchase a sheer, short, inexpensive negligee by the brand Avidlove on Amazon. All you need to do is add a pair of wings so you can then call it a costume!

An influencer from Montreal has helped to make this costume the must-wear this Halloween season with almost 4 million views.

The simple frock — which ranges in size from XS to 5XL — comes in a variety of colours, with prices ranging from $8.99 to $18.99.