The Hottest Literary Romance Men

Romance is in the air if you open these books…According to research, Noah from “The Notebook” is the most beloved book boyfriend.

A recent survey of 2,000 romance readers found that Christian Grey from the “Fifty Shades” series and Edward Cullen from the “Twilight” series round out the top three book boyfriends.

As for the best book girlfriends, the top three were found to be Anastasia Steele from the “Fifty Shades” series, Bella Swan from the “Twilight” series and Juliet from “Romeo and Juliet.”

The survey looked at how romance novels have shaped respondents’ real lives and found that on average, those surveyed have read four romance novels within the past six months, with 25% getting in the romantic mood for Valentine’s Day.

The survey found that a third of those surveyed said their interest in romance novels has most impacted their expectations of what love should feel like and their overall perspective of love and relationships.

Two in three readers even said it’s important for their real-life partner to share the same qualities of their favourite literary romance character.

More than half of respondents in serious relationships said that reading romance novels has made them more particular in choosing a partner (56%).

RESPONDENTS FAVORITE ROMANCE NOVELS

“The Notebook” — 26% The “Fifty Shades” series — 23% The “Twilight” series — 22% “Romeo and Juliet” — 19% “A Walk to Remember” — 14%

THE MOST ATTRACTIVE LITERARY ROMANCE MEN

Noah from “The Notebook” — 33% Christian Grey from the “Fifty Shades” series — 28% Edward Cullen from the “Twilight” series — 21% Romeo from “Romeo and Juliet” — 19% Rhett Butler from “Gone With the Wind” — 14%

THE MOST ATTRACTIVE LITERARY ROMANCE WOMEN