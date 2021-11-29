The Hottest Toy Of The Season, Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron!

Parents have been scrambling to get their hands on this year’s hottest holiday toy, a Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron!

It’s bigger than Tickle Me Elmo…. The must-have toy includes a small cauldron that comes with magical ingredients that makes a stuffy!

Magic Mixies, a toy released by Australia-based Moose Toys in October, has become one of the hottest gift items for children this year.

It has appeared on more than one best-of list of gifts, including Time’s best toys of 2021 list.

Currently sold out in most stores, but the makers say there are more on the way in time for the holidays…

It retails for $69.99 but some secondary sites are selling the Magic Mixies for over $200!