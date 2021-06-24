The Ideal Timeline For Big Relationship Milestones

YouGov.com polled a bunch of people, and here’s what they said . . .

1. Having sex? The most popular answer was one month in. 17% said a week or less.

2. Saying “I love you”? 60% said six months or less . . . including 23% who said in the first MONTH. And 4% said in the first week.

3. Meeting each other’s family? The top answer was around three months in.

4. First vacation together? Most said within a year. Six months was the #1 answer.

5. Moving in together? Around the one-year mark.

6. Proposing? 48% said one to three years in. Less than 10% said longer than that.

7. Buying a home? In a perfect world, one to three years.

8. Having a baby? Two years was the top answer. But one in eight people said that waiting five years or more would be ideal.