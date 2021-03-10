The Kiss Cam May Be A Thing Of The Past At Sporting Events!

Are you a fan of the Kiss Cam? It’s so stressful! You see it go up on the giant screen and pray that it doesn’t come your way. If the kiss cam makes your pits sweat, you’re in luck!

The pandemic may mean the end of the kiss cam at sporting events. After all, it’s hard to kiss with a mask on, and everyone’s now in the business of trying to get people to not swap droplets. Here’s one alternative:

The Milwaukee Bucks recently replaced it with the “hand sanitizer cam“, which looks like it’s spraying people with sanitizer.