The Late Carrie Fisher Will Receive A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

It’s a special day for Star Wars Fans, May 4th; the unofficial holiday of the movie franchise.

May the force or 4th be with you. Droves of Star Wars fans celebrate Star Wars Day.

One of the most popular franchises in cinematic history, Star Wars first debuted in 1977 and remains to this day a cultural phenomenon.

The franchise now contains 12 films, a Disney + series, oh, and an entire land at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. So if you’re one of the millions of fans of the Star Wars Universe, I take it you probably have one or two favourite Star Wars Movies.

Fans will be over the moon to know that their favourite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honoured with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her “Star Wars” co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk…