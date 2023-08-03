THE LATEST HEALTH CONCERN: SLEEPING IN ON WEEKENDS?

It seems like EVERYTHING can be bad for you, even innocent stuff like Kale, ice water, and now, just sleeping in on the weekends.

There’s a new study out on how irregular sleep schedules can have negative consequences on your gut bacteria, which can lead to obesity, inflammation, and heart problems.

The researchers found that even a 90-minute difference in the mid-point of your sleep timing can impact your gut. That includes staying up late a couple of times a week and sleeping in a couple of hours on the weekends.

Of course, what you eat and drink has a big impact on your gut, but scientists say disruptions to your internal clock also play a significant role.

One researcher says, “Maintaining regular sleep patterns, so when we go to bed and when we wake each day, is an easily adjustable lifestyle behaviour we can all do, that may impact your health, for the better.”