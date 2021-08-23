The LCBO Will Start Offering Aeroplan Points!

Aeroplan and the LCBO have announced that they are entering into a partnership. Before the end of this year, Aeroplan members will be able to earn points when shopping at liquor stores across Ontario. Members will be able to earn one Aeroplan point for every $4 spent at an LCBO.

LCBO customers will earn one Aeroplan point for every $4 spent at LCBO, plus bonus points for purchasing select LCBO products. Aeroplan points can be redeemed for travel to more than 1,300 destinations across the globe, as well as for hotels, car rentals, and merchandise, including LCBO Gift Cards starting at just 1,000 Aeroplan points for a $10 LCBO gift card. Additional benefits and options will follow.

