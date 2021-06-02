The Leafs Lost, But Is Justin Bieber To Blame?

Justin has been a die-hard Toronto Maple Leafs fan and was often called a curse to the buds.

Whenever Justin would attend a game, the Leafs would lose or something bad would happen.

Since the playoffs began, JB has been cheering on the Leafs virtually and regularly posting encouraging messages on his Instagram page. However, Justin’s messages were absent on Monday night when the Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs after a 3-1 loss to Montreal.

His last Leafs-related post was on May 8 after the club’s 3-2 win over Montreal. Justin posted a pic of Mitch Marner after his 20th goal of the season with the caption, “Mitchy with the snip.”

Naturally, people need something or someone to blame for the Loss, so why not blame Bieber!