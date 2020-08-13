The Least Common Birth Dates!

Data was released by a business intelligence developer based out of Austin, Texas showing the most and least popular dates for us to be born between. The data was collected between 2000 and 2014 and posted to Reddit.

The least common birthday dates were found to be on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Christmas Eve and the 4th of July.

The data also showed a dip in birthdates at the beginning of September and at the end of November.

Most popular baby-making dates include Sept. 12th, 19th, and 20th respectively.

