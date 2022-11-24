The Love And Abuse Of Our Couch!

Here’s something I bet you thought you’d never actually think about. On average, your couch will be the pride of your place for eight years.

It will be the location of 401 naps and will play host to 8,508 hours of TV time.

The average couch has witnessed 311 arguments, suffered 316 drink spillages and been the site of 286 ‘make-up’ sessions.

The study of 2,000 adults also found the typical couch will be subjected to 65 scribbles from kids and see friends sleeping on it a total of 269 times after a row or drunken night out.

The research also found the average sofa will double as cinema seating 537 times over its lifetime and will swallow the remote between its cushions 346 times.

As for pets, couches will need defending from claws 488 times over their eight years of service.

When it’s time for the sofa to be replaced, a third will pay it forward and give it to a family member or a friend.

The Average Sofa By Numbers