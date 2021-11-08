THE MAJORITY OF PEOPLE WANT TO CANCEL DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

Daylight Saving Time ended on Sunday morning at 2:00 A.M. The good news is that you “gain” an hour, and get an extra hour of sleep that night. The bad news is that it’s more clock-changing, and people are over it.

In a new poll, 63% of people want to eliminate Daylight Saving Time forever. Just 16% want it to continue, and 21% “aren’t sure.” Probably because they don’t remember why we’re even doing it in the first place.

The idea, ages ago, was to align “waking hours” to “daylight hours,” but with technological advances and globalization, it has seemingly become more disruptive than beneficial. (Though dozens of countries do it in some way.)

And a majority of EVERY age group wants Daylight Saving Time tossed, except young people ages 30 and under, where only 42% agree.

For what it’s worth, if Daylight Saving Time did stop, 48% of people would prefer that we keep the “spring forward” hours for a later sunset.