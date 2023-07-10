The Meaning of ‘Twix’ Chocolate Bar

FUN FACT: Twix was invented in the year 1967 by Forrest Mars and the Mars Limited company. The candy bar was first sold in the United Kingdom and was later introduced in the United States in the year 1979.

There’s a deeper meaning behind your favourite chocolate bar.

Candy fans are in disbelief over what Twix means — after a 2018 tweet resurfaced exposing its sweet truth.

The popular treat, manufactured by Mars, consists of two bars of caramel shortbread biscuit coated in chocolate, packaged in a gold wrapper with “Twix” written in red.

Twix explains that the name is short for ‘twin sticks.’