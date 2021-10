NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK ANNOUNCE THE ULTIMATE PARTY WITH

FEATURING LEGENDARY SPECIAL GUESTS SALT-N-PEPA

RICK ASTLEY

EN VOGUE

THE FOUR ICONIC ACTS HAVE SOLD MORE THAN 150 MILLION ALBUMS COMBINED

THE MIXTAPE TOUR 2022 WILL TRAVEL TO 50+ CITIES IN ARENAS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA NEXT SUMMER

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8