The Most Affordable Cities In Ontario To Buy A Home Includes Barrie!

Barrie is on the list!

By Kool Houses

There’s an independent real estate company that has determined the most affordable cities in Ontario to purchase a home.

 

To figure this out, Zolo used a variety of factors, including average income, unemployment rate, and population growth.

 

Each city was then given a score out of 100 then broken down into small, medium, and large-sized cities. 

 

According to zolo.ca the most affordable city in Ontario to live in is Windsor in the large city category. The average home price in Windsor is just over $530,000.

 

Barrie is number 3 on the list of most affordable large cities just behind London.  The average price of a home in Barrie According to Zolo is $746K as of May 2021.

 

Here’s the breakdown

 

 

Top 5 most affordable large cities 

  1.  Windsor (98.56)
  2. London (97.49)
  3. Barrie (97.06)
  4. Kanata (98.92)
  5. Guelph (96.22)

 

 

Top 5 most affordable medium-sized cities 

  1. Sarnia (99.18)
  2. Thunder Bay (98.58)
  3. Sudbury (96.54)
  4. Stoney Creek (96.84)
  5. Sault Ste. Marie (96.52)

 

 

Top 5 most affordable small-sized cities

  1. Deep River (93.46)
  2. Rainy River (91.62)
  3. Smooth Rock Falls (90.60)
  4. Englehart (88.93)
  5. Marathon (88.91)

 

 

 

