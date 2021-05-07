The Most Affordable Cities In Ontario To Buy A Home Includes Barrie!
Barrie is on the list!
There’s an independent real estate company that has determined the most affordable cities in Ontario to purchase a home.
To figure this out, Zolo used a variety of factors, including average income, unemployment rate, and population growth.
Each city was then given a score out of 100 then broken down into small, medium, and large-sized cities.
According to zolo.ca the most affordable city in Ontario to live in is Windsor in the large city category. The average home price in Windsor is just over $530,000.
Barrie is number 3 on the list of most affordable large cities just behind London. The average price of a home in Barrie According to Zolo is $746K as of May 2021.
Here’s the breakdown
Top 5 most affordable large cities
- Windsor (98.56)
- London (97.49)
- Barrie (97.06)
- Kanata (98.92)
- Guelph (96.22)
Top 5 most affordable medium-sized cities
- Sarnia (99.18)
- Thunder Bay (98.58)
- Sudbury (96.54)
- Stoney Creek (96.84)
- Sault Ste. Marie (96.52)
Top 5 most affordable small-sized cities
- Deep River (93.46)
- Rainy River (91.62)
- Smooth Rock Falls (90.60)
- Englehart (88.93)
- Marathon (88.91)