The Most Affordable Cities In Ontario To Buy A Home Includes Barrie!

There’s an independent real estate company that has determined the most affordable cities in Ontario to purchase a home.

To figure this out, Zolo used a variety of factors, including average income, unemployment rate, and population growth.

Each city was then given a score out of 100 then broken down into small, medium, and large-sized cities.

According to zolo.ca the most affordable city in Ontario to live in is Windsor in the large city category. The average home price in Windsor is just over $530,000.

Barrie is number 3 on the list of most affordable large cities just behind London. The average price of a home in Barrie According to Zolo is $746K as of May 2021.

Here’s the breakdown

Top 5 most affordable large cities

Windsor (98.56) London (97.49) Barrie (97.06) Kanata (98.92) Guelph (96.22)

Top 5 most affordable medium-sized cities

Sarnia (99.18) Thunder Bay (98.58) Sudbury (96.54) Stoney Creek (96.84) Sault Ste. Marie (96.52)

Top 5 most affordable small-sized cities

Deep River (93.46) Rainy River (91.62) Smooth Rock Falls (90.60) Englehart (88.93) Marathon (88.91)

