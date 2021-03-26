The Most Annoying Behaviours Of Your Co-Workers

A new survey from Zippia.com found 92% of us have at least one coworker we find annoying. Here are the 10 most annoying behaviours…

1. They’re too loud. Over 85% said loud coworkers are annoying.

2. They gossip.

3. They’re lazy.

4. They’re bad at their job.

5. Bad personal hygiene

6. They complain or whine too much.

7. They’re too pessimistic or have a bad attitude.

8. They’re a know-it-all.

9. They’re constantly late.

10. They take too many sick days.

A few more from the top 20 include being messy . . . being too distracting . . . sending unnecessary emails . . . eating smelly food . . . and over-sharing things about their personal life.