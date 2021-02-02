The Most Annoying Noises To Humans!

And here you thought that the most annoying sound in the world was that sound Jim Carrey makes in “Dumb and Dumber” after he says, “You wanna hear the most annoying sound in the world?”

Gizmodo.com asked a bunch of sound experts to name the sound that humans find most annoying. And here are some of their responses.

1. Vomiting.

2. Things our neighbours do that we can’t control, like construction or throwing a party.

3. Chalkboard scraping.

4. A loud artificial heart valve, which creates a loud, permanent sound coming from your body, even when you’re trying to sleep.

5. Voices of people you’ve been stuck with during the pandemic.