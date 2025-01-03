The 9 Most Broken New Year’s Resolutions (And Why They Fail)

With the dawn of every new year, we set goals and make resolutions to improve our lives. No matter how good your intentions are though, it's easy to fall back into old habits and forget all about your goals. It doesn't happen all the time (just most), so we have narrowed down the top nine broken New Year's resolutions.

Lose Weight

This resolution is super common but hard to stick with. Many people try extreme diets or overdo workouts, which can be overwhelming. Without a clear, realistic plan, motivation fizzles out fast.

Exercise More

Similar to losing weight, exercising more often starts strong but fades quickly. Life gets busy, schedules are packed, and skipping one day at the gym often turns into skipping the whole routine.

Barrie does have a program upcoming to help you achieve your fitness goals though.

Save Money

The plan to save money often crumbles when sales, special deals, or unexpected expenses pop up. It’s easy to overspend when we don’t have a clear budget or emergency fund in place.

Eat Healthier

Switching from pizza to kale overnight can be hard! Many people struggle with big changes to their eating habits, especially when they’re tempted by snacks and treats they’re used to.

It's not impossible though, here's a quick video with a couple of tips!

Quit Smoking

Breaking a smoking habit is tough because it’s addictive. Even with nicotine patches or gum, many people need extra support to overcome cravings and triggers.

Spend More Time with Family and Friends

Life is busy, and this resolution often gets pushed aside. Work, chores, and other responsibilities take up so much time that quality moments with loved ones can fall to the bottom of the list.

Travel More

While dreaming of vacations is easy, saving money and finding time to travel can be tough. Work schedules, family responsibilities, and budgets often get in the way.

Learn a New Skill

Whether it’s playing guitar or learning French, picking up a new skill takes time and patience. Many people give up when progress feels slow or when they don’t have consistent practice time.

Get More Sleep

We all know sleep is important, but late-night scrolling, binge-watching shows, or staying up to finish work can ruin this goal. Breaking old bedtime habits isn’t easy!

Why Resolutions Fail

Most resolutions fail because they’re too vague, unrealistic, or rely on sheer willpower. Small, achievable steps work better than aiming for perfection. So this year, try focusing on progress instead of perfection—you might be surprised how far you go!

Remember, though this list is the top nine broken New Year's Resolutions, it doesn't mean they are impossible! Get out there and be the best version of yourself for 2025! Happy New Year!