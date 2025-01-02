Was 2024 the Worst Year Ever? Here’s What People Thought

How would you rate 2024? Was it a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows, or did it leave you feeling “meh”?

According to a recent survey, the average person gave the year a six out of 10. Not bad, but not exactly glowing either.

Interestingly, the most common rating was a five, with many dubbing 2024 simply “okay.” On the flip side, 30% of respondents gave it a solid eight, proving that while some struggled, others found plenty to celebrate.

So, what made the year memorable? The survey revealed the moments that stood out most—and, spoiler alert, it wasn’t all doom and gloom.

The Highlights of 2024: What Made It Special?

Despite its challenges, 2024 had its shining moments. Here’s a breakdown of the most common experiences that made the year unforgettable:

Reconnected with an old friend or family member – 17%

– 17% Creative and personal growth – 12%

– 12% Got a new pet – 12%

– 12% Learned a new skill or hobby – 12%

– 12% Volunteered or contributed to a cause – 11%

– 11% Visited a new province, state, or city – 10%

– 10% Overcame a major health challenge – 9%

– 9% Made a new best friend – 9%

– 9% Started a new job – 9%

– 9% Experienced a once-in-a-lifetime event (e.g., eclipse, concert) – 9%

One heartwarming standout? Reconnecting with an old family member or friend topped the list as the most memorable moment for respondents. In a world that’s always busy, taking the time to rekindle relationships left a lasting impression.

Related: Most People Believe That New Year’s Resolutions Are Outdated!

Concerts, Bucket Lists and Quitting Bad Habits

Other notable highlights included attending major concerts (hello, Taylor Swift!), achieving bucket-list goals, and even kicking bad habits to the curb. From personal growth to unforgettable events, 2024 proved that even in challenging times, there are plenty of reasons to look back and smile.

So, how did your 2024 stack up? Whether it was a five, a solid eight, or somewhere in between, it’s safe to say that every year comes with its own unique blend of challenges and triumphs. Let’s hope 2025 is one for the books!