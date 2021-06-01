The Most Canadian Pool/Lake Floats Ever!

A company in Ontario wanted to create floats just for Canadians after noticing that the giant swan, flamingoes, and pineapples didn’t really go with cottage life.

The company also realized that all that money we spend on floats each year is sinking, literally, because most pool floaties out there only last one season at best.

According to their website, “Float-Eh’s products are made with the highest quality fabrics and are able to endure every kind of wave.”

Some of their pool floats include The Beaver, The Loon, The Buffalo Plaid Tube, and the Moose.









If you really want to make a statement- check out the Dope Float-Giant inflatable Cannabis leaf! (Hot girl and dog not included)

Check it out!