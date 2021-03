The most common things in a woman’s PURSE now include…

A new study from The Sun looked at the top things women have in their purses, and they now include face masks and hand sanitizer.

Here are the top five …

1. Your phone.

2. Keys.

3. A face mask.

4. Your wallet or credit cards.

5. An average of TWO bottles of hand sanitizer.

Tissues, pens, and lip balm also made the list.