The Most Cringeworthy Phrases In Work Emails Of 2021- So Far!

If you’re guilty of saying anything along the lines of this, please, stop. So many words and phrases that have been showing up in emails for the past 18-months! They include:

Cohort Close the loop Hop on a call Hope you’re well B2H (business to human) Mainstream media Agile ‘Trying times’ and now more than ever We remain cautious TLA (three-letter acronym)

There are other hated workplace phrases that will piss off workers. Like these ones!

Touch base, No-brainer, outside the box, going the extra mile, brainstorm, low hanging fruit, get the ball rolling and moving forward.