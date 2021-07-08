The Most Cringeworthy Phrases In Work Emails Of 2021- So Far!
Cohort!!!
If you’re guilty of saying anything along the lines of this, please, stop. So many words and phrases that have been showing up in emails for the past 18-months! They include:
- Cohort
- Close the loop
- Hop on a call
- Hope you’re well
- B2H (business to human)
- Mainstream media
- Agile
- ‘Trying times’ and now more than ever
- We remain cautious
- TLA (three-letter acronym)
There are other hated workplace phrases that will piss off workers. Like these ones!
Touch base, No-brainer, outside the box, going the extra mile, brainstorm, low hanging fruit, get the ball rolling and moving forward.