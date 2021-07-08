Listen Live

The Most Cringeworthy Phrases In Work Emails Of 2021- So Far!

By Kool Mornings

If you’re guilty of saying anything along the lines of this, please, stop.  So many words and phrases that have been showing up in emails for the past 18-months!  They include:

 

  1. Cohort
  2. Close the loop
  3. Hop on a call
  4. Hope you’re well
  5. B2H (business to human)
  6. Mainstream media
  7. Agile
  8. ‘Trying times’ and now more than ever
  9. We remain cautious
  10. TLA (three-letter acronym)

 

There are other hated workplace phrases that will piss off workers.  Like these ones!

Touch base, No-brainer, outside the box, going the extra mile, brainstorm, low hanging fruit, get the ball rolling and moving forward.

