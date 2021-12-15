The Most Dangerous Toys

Overall, toy-related injuries plummeted 27% amid quarantine measures and lifestyle adjustments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Everyone knows a kid (or maybe it was you) that got a small piece of a toy stuck up their nose or in their ear.

Or perhaps you stepped on lego which is torture…On the upside, toy-related injuries that sent people to the hospital are down due to quarantine measures and new lifestyle adjustments amid the pandemic.

But there are some toys you need to be mindful of in an effort to avoid injury.

Unpowered scooters are the most dangerous toy. In the United States, there have been 477,082 injuries attributed to these nonmotorized scooters since 2011. Similar to the nationwide trend, there was a substantial drop in the number of related injuries reported in 2020 — 8,614, an 81% decrease from the year before.

Among children, toddlers ages 1 to 3 are most likely to get injured by toys. Dating to 2016, children in this age range average about 20,000 toy-related injuries annually. Infants (children younger than 1) average was closer to 6,000 yearly.

Boys and men are also more likely than girls and women to injure themselves while using unpowered scooters. Between 2016 and 2020, boys and men sustained 47,187 more toy-related injuries in this category than girls and women.

But unpowered scooters aren’t the only source of toy injuries. Below is a look at other entries on the toy injury list between 2016 and 2020.

Toy Injuries By-Product!