The Most Disturbing Facts That People Have Learned From the Internet

A Reddit form asked people what is the most disturbing thing they know now thanks to the world wide web!

Here are some of the responses!

There are about six US nuclear weapons that are currently unaccounted for

All cruise ships are required to have a morgue

“During World War 2, Japan bombed China with fleas infected with the bubonic plague.

That there are anywhere between 25–50 active serial killers in the United States, according to the FBI.

Polar bears are the only bear species that actively hunt and kill humans for food.

By the time you show the symptoms of rabies, it’s already too late. It can also be dormant for a year before you show those symptoms

If an elephant’s mate dies, then they can die from broken heart syndrome

NEVER TRUST RESTAURANT ICE. Ice machines need to be fully dismantled for cleaning every couple of months or so to remain sanitary.”

If you try to grab the brain in its natural state, it will fall apart. When you see scientists pick up the brain, they have used chemicals to harden it.

The liver can be ruptured in one punch. The liver is the second most fragile organ in the human body.