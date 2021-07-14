THE MOST EXPENSIVE FRIES EVER!

The restaurant Serendipity3 in New York has just made the most exclusive plate of fries called “Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites”.

Also the world’s most expensive french fries!

This plate will set you back $200!

Bringing together potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, shaved black summer truffles from Italy, truffle butter, organic A2 A2 100% grass fed cream from Jersey Cows, Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette that has been aged for 3 months, and of course, 23k edible gold dust.