The Most Hated Bands According To Science!
Ironically, all of these bands are very successful!
BestLifeOnline.com used SCIENCE and MATH to determine the most hated bands of all time.
They created an algorithm based on things like “most hated” lists, message boards, and articles, and the came up with the top . . . or bottom . . . 21.
And yes, Nickelback scored the #1 spot. Here’s the complete list:
1. Nickelback
2. Limp Bizkit
3. Creed
4. U2
5. Mumford & Sons
6. Bob Dylan
7. Phish
8. Radiohead
9. KISS
10. Dave Mathews Band
11. Coldplay
12. Green Day
13. The Doors
14. Metallica
15. Korn
16. Oasis
17. Pearl Jam
18. Rush
19. Nirvana
20. Spin Doctors
21. Linking Park