The Most Hated Bands According To Science!

BestLifeOnline.com used SCIENCE and MATH to determine the most hated bands of all time.

They created an algorithm based on things like “most hated” lists, message boards, and articles, and the came up with the top . . . or bottom . . . 21.

And yes, Nickelback scored the #1 spot. Here’s the complete list:

1. Nickelback

2. Limp Bizkit

3. Creed

4. U2

5. Mumford & Sons

6. Bob Dylan

7. Phish

8. Radiohead

9. KISS



10. Dave Mathews Band

11. Coldplay

12. Green Day

13. The Doors

14. Metallica

15. Korn

16. Oasis

17. Pearl Jam

18. Rush

19. Nirvana

20. Spin Doctors

21. Linking Park