The Most Memorable Advertising Jingles of All Time!

If you were born before the year 2000, sitting through commercials was something you had to do! Some were boring, but there were many that had catchy jingles, that became earworms.

Here are some of the most memorable jingles! Let me know if I missed any!

“Nationwide is on your side”… Nationwide Insurance

“Ba-da-ba-ba-baa…I’m lovin’ it”…McDonald’s

“Snap! Crackle! Pop! Rice Krispies”… Kellogg’s Rice Krispies

“They’re magically delicious!” . . . Lucky Charms

“Uh-oh! Spaghetti-O’s!” . . . Campbell’s Spaghetti-O’s

“Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there” . . . State Farm Insurance

“Mm-mm, good. Mm-mm, good” . . . Campbell’s Soup

“Gimme a break . . . break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar” . . . Kit Kat

“I don’t wanna grow up, I’m a Toys R Us kid” . . . Toys R Us

“Ch-ch-ch-chia!” . . . Chia Pet

“Mommy, wow! I’m a big kid now” . . . Huggies

“The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup” . . . Folgers

“Clap on! Clap off” . . . The Clapper