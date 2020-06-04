THE MOST POPULAR HOBBIES FOR KIDS TODAY ARE ALL INDOOR ACTIVITIES

Staying inside all day might be harder on you than it is on your kids.

A recent study asked 1,000 children aged 7 to 12 to name their favourite hobbies. And the Top 10 are all things that are done indoors.

1. Watching TV.

2. Watching YouTube videos.

3. Reading books.

4. Video games.

5. Watching other streaming services.

6. Playing with toys.

7. Playing mobile games.

8. Cooking.

9. Building forts.

10. Puzzles or board games.

More