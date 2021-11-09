The Most Regretted Purchases Made During The Pandemic
I should never have bought that dehydrator!
People are beginning to regret some of their pandemic purchases that include hot tubs, to DIY tools!
Lockdown led to a surge in sales of some items that people could enjoy at home or in the backyard, or to keep their fitness up!
But now, buyers’ remorse has kicked in for many who admit to spending thousands on items they no longer need or want.
These are the things we regret buying:
Gaming equipment
DIY tools
home gyms
bikes
clothing
jewellery
Musical instruments
Appliances (Bread makers)
garden furniture
Pizza Overs
Hot Tubs
In a survey of 4,000 people, many have since sold or given away many pandemic purchases.