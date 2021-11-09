The Most Regretted Purchases Made During The Pandemic

People are beginning to regret some of their pandemic purchases that include hot tubs, to DIY tools!

Lockdown led to a surge in sales of some items that people could enjoy at home or in the backyard, or to keep their fitness up!

But now, buyers’ remorse has kicked in for many who admit to spending thousands on items they no longer need or want.

These are the things we regret buying:

Gaming equipment

DIY tools

home gyms

bikes

clothing

jewellery

Musical instruments

Appliances (Bread makers)

garden furniture

Pizza Overs

Hot Tubs

In a survey of 4,000 people, many have since sold or given away many pandemic purchases.