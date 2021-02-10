The Most Romantic Movies Ever, According To Charlie

If you love romantic movies, or even a solid rom-com, here’s Charlie’s picks to get you in the mood this Valentine’s Day!

There are the obvious movies, like The Vow, The Time Traveler’s Wife and The Notebook! But let’s not forget about those movies that spoke to us, that made us want to be those characters! For example!

Titanic!

Yes, it was a tragic ending, the boat sank! But before that, the story of Rose and Jack finding each other had us hooked for the frist hour and a half. “I’ll never let go Jack.”

10 Things I Hate About You

When Heath Ledger serenades Julie Stiles with “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” -come on!

Pretty Woman

Because, who didn’t want to be Julie Roberts!

‘Crazy, Stupid, Love”

Because it’s awesome! This one tells three stories that are all interconnected. Whether you’re the married couple, the hot young couple or that teenager experiencing her first “in love” moment- this movie speaks to everyone!

‘Notting Hill”

Because the soundtrack is awesome!

‘A Walk to Remember”

Because Everyone should be in two places at once!