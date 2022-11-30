The New Little Miss character was created to encourage people to produce less waste

Hands down, one of the best kid’s book series ever! As a kid in the 80s, I grew up with Mr. Tickle, Mr. Greedy, Mr. Nosey, Mr. Squeeze and Mr. Uppity- just to name a few.

Then there were the Little Miss books! Little Miss Bad, Little Miss Trouble, Little Miss Fabulous! Remember Little Miss Bossy? -We could all relate to one of the characters.

It’s funny, these books were more for entertainment, rather than lesson learning- until now!

Mr. Tickle was the first ever character in the Mr. Men series, and now, he has a new friend to add to his crew.

Little Miss Waste Less is the latest character to be unveiled in a collaboration between Mr. Men and green cleaning brand Ecover.

PHOTO CREDIT: Picture: Ecover / Mr Men



The hope is that Little Miss Waste Less will inspire future generations to waste less and practice good environmentally-friendly habits, such as using refill stations.

The story features familiar and loved Mr. Men and Little Miss characters as they learn how to reduce their plastic waste by refilling and reusing.

Little Miss Waste Less is illustrated to represent Earth and was designed to help parents educate their children on being kind to the planet.

And being eco-conscious is a genuine worry for parents. Nearly half of parents are ‘concerned’ about their daily impact on the planet, according to a study, while just 17% feel hopeful.

Research shows 63% of parents are concerned young people aren’t taught tangible ways to reduce their environmental impact, and similar numbers want ways to educate their children without worrying them.