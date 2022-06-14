The New ‘Messy Dinner’ Challenge Thanks To TikTok

There’s a new messy dinner trend on TikTok that sees people serving dinner on a clean table top instead of on plates.

So many moms struggle to get their kids to eat, so moms are willing to try this new challenge to see if it gets the kids more excited about eating what’s put in front of them!

There are no plates in sight for the technique.

Instead, once dinner is ready, simply load it onto a table and get the family to eat off it (cutlery is allowed).

One mom who tried it said it was ‘fun’ but that she probably wouldn’t do it again.