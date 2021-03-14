Listen Live

The New Pick Up Spot: Is In A Vaccine Line!

The new hot pickup spot right now is the vaccine line. 

By Kool Mornings

Single people of all ages are using their vaccine appointment as a way to look for love.  One woman tweeted, “Both my 70-something mom and a relative got asked out in the vaccine line.  I’m telling you, people are ready.  This summer will be wild.”

 

 

Since we’ve all been isolated for over a year, the first real opportunity to meet someone, may in fact be in line before you get your vaccine.

People are so excited about the opportunity to get out and be among other humans, some are wearing their best, including designer clothing.

 

While the general population of Canadian’s may have to wait a little longer, the idea of finding a date in the vaccine line is something to think about!

