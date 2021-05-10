THE NEW SOCIAL MEDIA TREND IS TAKING PICTURES OF YOUR STOMACH BEFORE AND AFTER YOU EAT

If you’ve ever mowed down a quarter-pounder meal, looked down at your stomach, and said, “Am I six months pregnant?”, now there’s a social media trend for that.

A 24-year-old woman named Clara Guillem from Nashville, Tennessee started posting selfies on TikTok that show her stomach before she eats a big meal, and then one that shows her after.

And now other people are getting in on the trend and posting before and after photos.

Clara says she’s gotten a ton of great feedback from people who were insecure about their bloating after eating, and now this is helping them realize it’s totally normal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clara Guillem (@claraandherself)



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clara Guillem (@claraandherself)

Here are more pics!