THE NEW SOCIAL MEDIA TREND IS TAKING PICTURES OF YOUR STOMACH BEFORE AND AFTER YOU EAT
People are showing off their food baby bellies, because why not?
If you’ve ever mowed down a quarter-pounder meal, looked down at your stomach, and said, “Am I six months pregnant?”, now there’s a social media trend for that.
A 24-year-old woman named Clara Guillem from Nashville, Tennessee started posting selfies on TikTok that show her stomach before she eats a big meal, and then one that shows her after.
And now other people are getting in on the trend and posting before and after photos.
Clara says she’s gotten a ton of great feedback from people who were insecure about their bloating after eating, and now this is helping them realize it’s totally normal.
