The Odds That These Events Will Actually Happen To You!

After last week’s tornado in South Barrie, I thought I’d check the chances of it happening again soon and found some other odds.

Stacker took the guesswork out of a bunch of random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents.

Just in case you were wondering what your chances are of winning the lottery or being eaten by a shark! Here you go!

The odds of getting struck by lightning 1 in 1,222,000

The odds of winning an Olympic medal are pretty slim 1 in 662,000

Odds of being killed in a plane crash at 1 in 11 million

The odds of having twins are 1 in every 250 natural pregnancies

The odds of dying in a tornado are 1 in 13,000,000

The odds of winning the lottery are 1 in 292.2 million

The odds of finding a four-leaf clover are 1 in every 10,000 clovers

The odds of bowling a perfect game for a casual player are 1 in 11,500

The odds of living to 100 years old! In 2021, the United Nations predicted the United Nations expected about 573,000 living centenarians worldwide. Women have a better shot at this compared to men!

The odds of dying in a shark attack, 1 in 7 million!

The odds of getting food poisoning, one in six

The odds of being ambidextrous 1 in 100

The odds of cracking open a double-yolked egg odds are 1 in 1,000

The odds of dying on your birthday

It seems like you should have a 1 in 365–or 366 on a leap year–chance of dying on any particular day of the year. An economist at the University of Chicago discovered this isn’t actually the case. You’re actually 6.7% more likely to die on your birthday, a rate that increases for young people or when birthdays fall on weekends.