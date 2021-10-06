The Oxford English Dictionary Has Added New Words Inspired By South Korean Culture!

The dictionary announced that it would be adding 20 new worlds of Korean origin in response to the increasing popularity!

Last year, Oxford added the words “Korean origin” to the English Dictionary! This year you will be able to find more “K” words that include “K-pop,” K-drama, K-beauty, K-food and K style.

The new words include hallyu – the Korean original for the wave of pop culture that has made BTS one of the world’s most popular bands and Squid Game the Netflix sensation of 2021.

